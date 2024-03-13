Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 22,023 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $245.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

