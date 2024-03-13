Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) CEO Joshua T. Brumm Sells 66,387 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,704,154.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

