Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.36% of Eastman Chemical worth $305,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

