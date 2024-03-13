Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
Shares of Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Ebiquity has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.86. The company has a market cap of £50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19.
Ebiquity Company Profile
