Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Shares of Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Ebiquity has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.86. The company has a market cap of £50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

