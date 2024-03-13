EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director James Defranco Purchases 110,000 Shares

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. UBS Group increased their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

