Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

