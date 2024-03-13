Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,918,971 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

