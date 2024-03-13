EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 6,000 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.98. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

