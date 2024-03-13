ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 14th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.8 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

