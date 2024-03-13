ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $58.18.
About ENN Energy
