ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

