Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.