Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $25.03. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 52,787 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

