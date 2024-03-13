EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

