EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $34.90. EQT shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 2,785,326 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

