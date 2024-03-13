EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

EQT stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.