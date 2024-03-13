Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

