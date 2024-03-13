Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $457,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Exagen Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

