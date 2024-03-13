Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.
Exela Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
