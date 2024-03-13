Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

