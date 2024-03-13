Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

