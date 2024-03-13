Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,328.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,074.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

