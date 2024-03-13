Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Eric Salsberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total value of C$1,485,000.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$1,491.15 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$863.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,492.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,359.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

FFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,641.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.