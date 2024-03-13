Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.