Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,844 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.70 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

