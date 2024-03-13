Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

