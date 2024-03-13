Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.08

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as high as C$8.55. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 199,933 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

