Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,966,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $277,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after buying an additional 555,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

FITB opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.