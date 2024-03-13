Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 911 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.70 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

