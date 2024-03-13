Financial Survey: Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Dolphin Energy and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 7.94% 134.85% 33.66% TXO Partners -27.31% 6.89% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.14 $32.89 million $2.14 2.16 TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.49 -$103.99 million ($3.32) -5.54

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Dolphin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy beats TXO Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

