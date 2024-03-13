First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.59

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.59 and traded as high as $27.80. First Capital shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1,261 shares.

Get First Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.