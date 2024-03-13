First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.9 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,548.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,424.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,623.98.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

