First National Bank of Omaha Sells 39,284 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

