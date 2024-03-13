First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Matthew Eisenacher Sells 45,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,100,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,276 shares in the company, valued at $887,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Sea Limited is the One-Stop Digital Consumer Platform of Asia
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NetApp is Still a Value Play in the Data Management Segment
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.