FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 16,350 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $1,887,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,563,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,282,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,554,270.88.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $908,806.47.

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,074,596.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70.

FirstCash Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash



FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

