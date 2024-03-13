FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 21,959 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,554,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541,335 shares in the company, valued at $644,568,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,350 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $1,887,607.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47.

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,074,596.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $680,872.44.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.96. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

