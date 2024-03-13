Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.12. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Trading Down 3.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
