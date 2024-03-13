Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.31% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $10,213,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

