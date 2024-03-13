Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $620.83

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 620.83 ($7.95) and traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.94). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.28), with a volume of 99,671 shares trading hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.83. The stock has a market cap of £211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,341.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider James Fuller Bt acquired 74,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.90 ($640,616.14). In other news, insider Fred Turner bought 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,999.44 ($19,217.73). Also, insider James Fuller Bt bought 74,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.90 ($640,616.14). Corporate insiders own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

