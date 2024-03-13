Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE GLXY opened at C$13.13 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.48.

In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

