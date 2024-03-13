GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GMS by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of GMS by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

