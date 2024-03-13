GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NYSE GDDY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

