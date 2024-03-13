Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 67 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.33. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.80 ($1.34).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,888.89%.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

