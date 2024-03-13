Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

