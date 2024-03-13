Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.86. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 75,890 shares traded.

Graphite One Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.

About Graphite One

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.