Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,545.03

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,545.03 ($32.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,898 ($37.13). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,878 ($36.87), with a volume of 178,112 shares changing hands.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,695.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,545.03. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,696.97%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.