Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Grifols alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Grifols Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Shares of GRFS opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grifols by 185.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,002,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,978 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Grifols by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 331,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.