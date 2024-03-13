Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grifols by 185.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,002,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,978 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Grifols by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 331,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

