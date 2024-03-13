GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORI opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.