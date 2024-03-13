GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,944 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.