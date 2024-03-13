GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

