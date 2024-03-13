GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $672,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mosaic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 931,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

MOS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

