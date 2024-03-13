GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $678,000 in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 621,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

