GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $678,000 in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 621,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
XFOR stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
